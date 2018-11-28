Man wanted for stealing packages from Manhattan apartments: police

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole packages from several apartments in Manhattan.

Police received at least seven reports as early as Sept. 28 and as recent as Nov. 11.

The thief, who police identifed as 41-year-old Evaristo Melendez, allegedly entered residential buildings throughout Manhattan and took several delivery packages from the lobby area. He struck the same apartment building at least twice.

Melendez is described to be six feet tall with a slim build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police responded to the following reports:

Sept. 28: Melendez allegedly entered unlawfully entered a residential building at 262 West 24 St. at about 3:47 p.m. and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby area.

Oct. 26: Melendez allegedly entered a residential building at 180 Claremont Ave. at about 5 a.m. and took numerous delivery packages from the lobby area.

Nov. 7: He entered a residential building at 207 East 37 St. at 3:50 p.m. by following in a tenant and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby.

Nov. 8: Melendez allegedly used a cobble stone brick to smash the front door window of a residential building at 529 Broome St. to gain entry and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby area at about 5 a.m.

Nov. 11: At about 9:50 p.m., Melendez allegedly followed a tenant into 175 West 72 St. and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby area.

Nov. 11: At about 8 a.m., Melendez allegedly followed a tenant into 165 Duane St. and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby area.

Nov. 12: He unlawfully entered a residential building at 207 East 37 Street at about 3:30 a.m. by forcibly pulling on the lobby door and removed numerous delivery packages from the lobby.

Video surveillance shows the suspect taking packages from the Nov. 7 incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).