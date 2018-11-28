Former model trying to get Rolex fixed says she got scammed by Manhattan jeweler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee Rosenbloom is at it again. The Manhattan jeweler, who calls himself Mr. Lee, is the owner of Plaza 57, aka The Finest Inn, which used to be located on West 57th Street.

The store recently closed and Rosenbloom moved to an office across the street. I went there recently with Amy, a former cover model who doesn’t want her last name used. She now works for a U.S. Senator in Washington, D.C., focusing on women’s issues.

Three years ago, Amy brought her vintage Rolex watch to Rosenbloom because it was running slow.

“The agreement was he would call me in a week and give me an estimate," Amy said. "So I waited and didn’t hear back.”

The watch is worth approximately $5,000 and it also has sentimental value.

“It is one of the first things I bought when I started working as a model," Amy said.

Amy said she’s been trying to get her watch back from Rosenbloom for three years, but said he always seems to have an excuse.

“One was he lost it.” she said.

He also told her she needed the ticket she got when she brought the watch in.

“When I said I had the tag, he said' I can’t find it by that number.'"

After some time, she contacted an attorney.

“I had a lawyer write him and all of a sudden the watch just reappeared," she said.

However, Rosenbloom insisted Amy pay $930 for repairs before he would return her Rolex.

"I never authorized it," she said. "I didn’t want him to repair it once I saw the reviews, the different stories you guys did.”

There are dozens of negative reviews about Mr. Lee on the internet. PIX 11 has done two previous reports about him. In one, a woman brought a valuable gold watch to him for repair. But he later told her, “I don’t know where the watch went.” It took three years before he gave her a comparable watch.

As for Amy’s watch, he showed her a customer order contract stating she agreed to pay him. She says she never saw the document before.

I said to Mr. Lee, “She never signed this, it’s not even dated."

He replied “That’s because she finally made arrangement to pay us, Arnold.”

We spoke with the jeweler at length and eventually, he offered to lower the price to return the watch to $700. Amy reluctantly agreed.

“I still feel very scammed,” she said.

To add insult to injury, when she returned to Virginia, she says she noticed the watch was running slow, the same problem it had before it was supposedly repaired. Rosenbloom said he would take a look at it again, free of charge.

“No way," she said.

She’s going to bring it to an authorized Rolex dealer.

By the way, in case you're wondering, we checked with the NYPD. They say despite Lee Rosenbloom's behavior, it doesn't appear his business practices amount to anything criminal.

If you’ve got a story for me, send an email to whatashame@pix11.com , or contact me on Facebook or Twitter.