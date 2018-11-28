Explosion destroys NJ home; nearby high school damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDYSTON, N.J. — An explosion in New Jersey left a house "at a total loss," officials said, reducing the house to rubble.

Authorities received a call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday about an explosion at 33 Grumm Rd. in Hardyston.

There were no occupants inside the home at the time of the explosion, according to the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

A neighboring house had window damage following the explosion, the fire department said.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School, located nearby the house, also had structural damage and will be closed for the day, said authorities.

Grumm Road will be closed indefinitely. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Residents in northern New Jersey took to social media, describing the explosion's sound as "thunder," others saying their homes shook.

Was there a huge explosion in Hamburg, NJ? — Dan Schenker (@heydanschenker) November 28, 2018

NJ fam, is it me having a glass of wine, or did we just have an earthquake cuz like...my house shook and I heard thunder and there ain’t no thunder so...? — Peter 🖤🍷 (@peterchristian_) November 28, 2018

My house shook a little. People on Facebook are saying a house exploded in Hardyston but they didn't say how they know this. — K. Kypers (@k_kypers) November 28, 2018