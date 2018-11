Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actor David Ajala is taking over the television screen as he makes his appearance in two different shows.

Catch Ajala as Manchester Black in season four of the CW's "Supergirl" and will star in SyFy's TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's 1980 novella "Nightflyers."

Ajala chats with Oji about his roles and what to expect with "Nightflyers."