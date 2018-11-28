Cuomo pushing new train tunnel in meeting with Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the nation’s capital to urge President Donald Trump to commit federal funding for a new rail tunnel below the Hudson River.

The Democrat was scheduled for a midday meeting Wednesday with the Republican president and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Trump’s administration has clashed with officials in New York and New Jersey over a funding plan for the tunnel project.

The existing Amtrak tunnel is a century old and needs extensive renovations. Experts say a new tunnel is essential to ensuring reliable rail travel throughout the entire northeast.

The two states had pledged to pay half of the estimated $13 billion price tag under a deal worked out with the Obama administration. The Trump administration now says there was never any agreement.