Bronx NYCHA tenants say they’re stuck without heat, hot water in cold weather

THE BRONX —It’s been a tough 24 hours for families here at 3204 Park Avenue at the Morrisania Air Rights public housing project in the South Bronx.

Brenda Harris says her heat and hot water are inconsistent.

“When it comes to near the holidays and never having heat or hot water, it’s embarrassing. When your thanksgiving, it’s freezing and it's cold,” said Harris.

On Wednesday, she had no water and no notice.

“This was a shock. I was supposed to cook and take a shower and I had no water,” said Harris.

She isn't the only one upset. Tanya Peddler said the water issues impacts her child.

“I have a 2-year-old son. It’s so frustrating to bathe him when freezing water,” said Tanya Peddler.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “There was no outage at Morrisania Air Rights for heat or hot water today.”

