Body found during search for abducted girl is being examined

LUMBERTON, N.C. — North Carolina’s state crime lab is working to determine whether a recovered body is that of a teenage girl missing for three weeks.

The FBI issued a news release late Tuesday saying a body found in Robeson County earlier in the day was being taken to Raleigh for an autopsy and identification.

The body was found as part of a search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school.

But authorities have not confirmed whether the body is Aguilar.

Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.