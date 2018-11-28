× Alleged knife-wielding Prospect Park rapist in police custody

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Police busted the man accused of raping a woman in Prospect Park, officials said.

The woman had just left her grandchild’s birthday party when Mowngly Lucas, 28, allegedly attacked her, police said. He grabbed the 59-year-old woman from behind and put her in a chokehold.

Lucas allegedly told her he had a knife and a gun and said he would harm her if she did not comply with his demands.

“I just got out of jail and I don’t care, so follow what I tell you,” he told her, according to police.

Police said the man then shoved the victim against a parked van and tried to sexually assault her but was unable to.

Lucas allegedly shoved her to a bench when as a passerby walked past the scene.

“Look in front of you and do not look in my face,” he told her, according to police. “Act like we’re boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Once the passerby was gone, Lucas allegedly raped her behind the bench before another person walked by.

Then Lucas allegedly broke the window of a parked van and forced the victim inside where he tried to sexually assault her once more. When he was unable to do so, he removed $10 from her purse and told her to leave the van and the area. He told her no to luok back.

Lucas was charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, burglary, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.