6-year-old hospitalized after student pulls her scarf on school bus on Long Island: officials

YAPANK, N.Y. — A Long Island school district is investigating after a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized following an incident where another student pulled her scarf on a school bus, authorities said.

Authorities said a student at the Charles E. Walters Elementary School in Yapank pulled the girl’s scarf while she was sitting in front of them on the school bus Tuesday.

The bus driver immediately pulled over to check on the student as soon as she became aware of the incident and a dispatcher called 911, said Longwood Central School officials.

The child was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for observation, said officials.

The actions of the students involved will be addressed according to the District’s Code of Conduct.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about respecting others and appropriate behavior on the bus.