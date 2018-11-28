14 arrested in pornography sweep in NJ, including Princeton University employee: officials

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Authorities arrested 14 people in a countywide child pornography sweep in New Jersey. Among the arrested was a Princeton University employee, a Vice President of Operations for ING Financial Markets and a member of a religious non-profit company.

The five-month operation focused on those who consumed child sexual exploitation materials through online.

The operation was designed to reduce online threats to Monmouth County children and decrease the market for child sexual exploitation.

It is incumbent on everyone, particularly those of us in law enforcement, to protect children from harm and exploitation. To that end, Operation Trading Post caught individuals who shamelessly viewed and shared depraved images of children being sexually abused,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

Jonathan Henry, 22, a dishwasher at The Turning Point, was arrested on June 19, after investigation revealed he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Twitter and Dropbox.

a dishwasher at The Turning Point, was arrested on June 19, after investigation revealed he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Twitter and Dropbox. Michael Balbosa, 34, a courier with Federal Express, was arrested on June 29, after he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

a courier with Federal Express, was arrested on June 29, after he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Anthony Johnson, 38 who is unemployed, was arrested on July 10 after an investigation revealed he uploaded child pornography to Dropbox, authorities said.

who is unemployed, was arrested on July 10 after an investigation revealed he uploaded child pornography to Dropbox, authorities said. Rene Torres, 48, an employee in Operations for ING Financial Markets, was arrested on July 18 he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Flikr.

an employee in Operations for ING Financial Markets, was arrested on July 18 he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Flikr. A Juvenile was arrested on July 25, after investigation revealed that he used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

was arrested on July 25, after investigation revealed that he used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Brian Foley, 60 , an Information Technology Specialist with Cerner Corporation and former member of the Environmental Commission in Atlantic Highlands, was arrested on July 26, he allegedly uploaded child pornography to the website, Motherless.

, an Information Technology Specialist with Cerner Corporation and former member of the Environmental Commission in Atlantic Highlands, was arrested on July 26, he allegedly uploaded child pornography to the website, Motherless. Alexander Ecock, 22, was arrested on July 31, after investigation revealed that he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

was arrested on July 31, after investigation revealed that he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. William McMahon, 64, a deli worker at Acme Markets, was arrested on Aug. 3, following an investigation involving an undercover chat on Doublelist.com. McMahon believed he was chatting with, and made plans to meet, a 14-year-old boy, officials said.

a deli worker at Acme Markets, was arrested on Aug. 3, following an investigation involving an undercover chat on Doublelist.com. McMahon believed he was chatting with, and made plans to meet, a 14-year-old boy, officials said. Thiago Thebald-Simas, 24, who is unemployed, was arrested on Aug. 24, after he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

who is unemployed, was arrested on Aug. 24, after he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. David Wu, 32 , a logistics specialist with Vanguard, was arrested on Aug. 29, after authorities said he used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

, a logistics specialist with Vanguard, was arrested on Aug. 29, after authorities said he used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Joshua Valerio, 37, a laborer at Love, Inc., a religious non-profit organization, was arrested on Sept. 20, after an investigation of a Cybertip forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) revealed he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Gmail.

a laborer at Love, Inc., a religious non-profit organization, was arrested on Sept. 20, after an investigation of a Cybertip forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) revealed he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Gmail. Fady Elghazaly, 33, a mechanic with United Airlines, was arrested on Sept. 26, after investigation revealed he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online.

a mechanic with United Airlines, was arrested on Sept. 26, after investigation revealed he allegedly used Peer-to-Peer (P2P) file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Ronald Paul, 56 , was arrested on Oct. 18, after authorities say he uploaded child pornography to Tumblr.

, was arrested on Oct. 18, after authorities say he uploaded child pornography to Tumblr. Ryan Marques, 18, a student, was arrested on Nov.19, after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Dropbox.

a student, was arrested on Nov.19, after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Dropbox. Gregory Cantrell, 61 , an employee of Princeton University, was arrested on Nov. 5, after authorities said he uploaded child pornography to Bing Image.

All arrested face charges of endangering the welfare of a child. McMahon also faces charges of luring and sexual assault.