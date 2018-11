MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a Long Island house Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to the blaze at 9 Martin St. in Massapequa at about 9:46 p.m.

The fire started in the home’s garage, said authorities.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The homicide squad and arson bomb squad are investigating the fire.