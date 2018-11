Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Rockefeller Christmas Tree is here!

The iconic holiday symbol is decorated with 50,00 LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

Millions of people are expected to visit the tree. The tree, which is Rockefeller Center’s 85th Christmas tree, will stay up till Jan. 7.

This year's tree is a 72-foot tall Norway spruce. It came here from the Wallkill home of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez.