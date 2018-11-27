Two charged in Queens robbery spree that left Duane Reade manager in critical condition: sources

WOODSIDE, Queens — Federal authorities and the NYPD charged two people in connection to four separate robberies that occurred early Monday morning in Queens, including one that left a Duane Reade manager in critical condition after he was shot in the face.

GOT HIM. The subject wanted for shooting a sales clerk while committing a series of armed commercial robberies in #Queens has been APPREHENDED. Great work & collaboration among @ATFNewYork ATF/SPARTA TF, DBQN/QS, DA Eastern District & all involved. pic.twitter.com/rzmfxsx59g — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 27, 2018

Police released a photo of one of the suspect’s Monday night, after he allegedly posed as a customer before displaying a firearm and demanding money. It was not immediately known how the second individual was involved.

The first incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. inside Duane Reade, located near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 60th Street in the Woodside section of Queens. A 49-year-old man was shot in the face and left hand by the alleged robber after a brief struggle.

About 25 minutes after the first incident, the shooter made his way less than a mile away and robbed a 7-11 store, located on Northern Boulevard and Woodside Avenue, also in Woodside, Queens. A 32-year-old man working the register was uninjured.

Then at about 4:15 a.m., the robber went to a Rite Aide, located on 30th Avenue and 33rd Street. Police said when the 26-year-old woman working the cashier opened the register, the robber demanded money. The employee handed over the cash register and the individual fled.

At about 5:40 a.m., the robber then went to a Rite Aid located on Merrick Boulevard and again. Police said the individual encountered a 31-year-old cashier, who complied when he asked him for the cash drawer. The individual then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The Roosevelt Avenue Duane Reade remained closed Monday, according to Phil Caruso with Walgreens Media Relations.

“Our first concern is the safety of our team members and customers,” Caruso said in a statement. “We are currently evaluating security measures at this location and will make enhancements to them as necessary when the store reopens.”