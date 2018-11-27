Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony street closures announced

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Street closures for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony were announced Tuesday.

The annual event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, and will likely cause heavy traffic between 3 p.m. and midnight, the NYPD warns.

Attendees will be required to go through security screenings located at 48th, 49th and 50th streets prior to the event.

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until the event is over:

48th to 51st Street between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on weekdays from 5 p.m. until midnight, and weekends 1 p.m. through midnight, between Thursday and Monday, Jan. 7, 2019: