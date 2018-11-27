Police looking for serial robber that left Duane Reade manager in critical condition in Queens: police

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a serial robber wanted in connection to four separate incidents that occurred Monday morning, including one that left a Duane Reade manager in critical condition after he was shot in the face, according to police.

Police say the man, described to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 17 to 25-years-old, posed as a customer buying merchandise during his early morning spree and displayed a firearm once the cash register’s were open.

The first incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. inside Duane Reade, located near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 60th Street in the Woodside section of Queens. A 49-year-old man was shot in the face and left hand by the alleged robber after a brief struggle.

About 25 minutes after the first incident, the shooter made his way less than a mile away and robbed a 7-11 store, located on Northern Boulevard and Woodside Avenue, also in Woodside, Queens. A 32-year-old man working the register was uninjured.

Then at about 4:15 a.m., the robber went to a Rite Aide, located on 30th Avenue and 33rd Street. Police said when the 26-year-old woman working the cashier opened the register, the robber demanded money. The employee handed over the cash register and the individual fled.

At about 5:40 a.m., the robber then went to a Rite Aid located on Merrick Boulevard and again. Police said the individual encountered a 31-year-old cashier, who complied when he asked him for the cash drawer. The individual then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The Roosevelt Avenue Duane Reade remained closed Monday, according to Phil Caruso with Walgreens Media Relations.

“Our first concern is the safety of our team members and customers,” Caruso said in a statement. “We are currently evaluating security measures at this location and will make enhancements to them as necessary when the store reopens.”

Police released surveillance video from one of the locations. The alleged robber was last seen wearing a black and green hooded jacket, jeans, black and white gloves and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).