MTA holds public hearing on fare, toll hike

NEW YORK -- The cost of the commute could be going up.

Since 2009, fare and toll increases have been budgeted by the MTA. At the November meeting, the board reviews the next budget and announces the proposals.

The Board will discuss and vote on the plans in January. It is set to take effect in March.

There are two options for subway and bus riders. The base fare could increase to $3 or stay the same. The bonus from pay-per-ride swipes would be eliminated in that case.

Railroad riders would see a 3.85 percent maximum increase for weekly and monthly tickets. There would be a cap of $15 for monthly and $5.75 for weekly tickets with no increase for passes above $500.

Crossing the bridges and tunnels could go up wither 4 percent or 8 percent. Resident discounts remain in place.

