Milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn and Orange County recalled

NEW YORK — Dairy products from Pelleh Farms are being recalled because they weren’t properly pasteurized, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture.

Pasteurized Whole Organic Milk, Whole Organic Milk Greek Yogurt and Whole Organic Milk Leben from Pelleh Farms are listed in the voluntary recall, issued Tuesday. The recalled products were sold in Orange County and Brooklyn. All the products were sold under the name Bethel Creamery.

No illnesses have been reported.

Proper pasteurization effectively eliminates all pathogenic bacteria, such as Listeria and Salmonella.

Recall product details:

The Whole Milk was packaged in a 64-fluid ounce, plastic container that bears the code dates of: USE BY NOV 29 through USE BY DEC 07 2018.

The Greek Yogurt was packaged in 5.3 oz. plastic cups and the Leben was sold in 6 oz. plastic cups.

The Greek Yogurt and Leben container code dates are USE BY DEC 14 and 15 2018.

Consumers with questions about this product should contact Rafoel Franklin at (845) 583-6059