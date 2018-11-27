Jersey City set to vote on agreement in Port Authority suit

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The city of Jersey City is set to vote on a settlement in a four-year-old lawsuit filed against the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey over what the city claims are unpaid taxes.

The city initially sued for $400 million. The Port Authority had denied the claims.

The Jersey Journal reports the agreement could get final approval by Jersey City’s council next month.

Among other details, it calls for the Port Authority to pay about $18 million for one parcel of land and increase its annual tax payments.