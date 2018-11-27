Harlem woman fighting cancer also battling the mold in her NYCHA home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A Harlem woman living in public housing is battling leukemia and mold in her bathroom.

Margarita Casanova and her husband, who've been married for 59 years, sent a doctor's note to the city about the issue. It said the mold needed to be cleaned up because of Casanova's health issues.

“They have been fighting the City since July," Leslie Casanova, their daughter, said. "There is mold in their bathroom. The ceiling is falling apart. They don’t need this now."

The damage to her parent's home at the Wagner Houses breaks Casanova's heart, she said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11 they have located the source of the leak causing the mold on Tuesday. They are sending plasterers and painters as soon as possible.

If you have a story send Monica Morales a short selfie video at monica@pix11.com. She could post it and come to your home next.