EXCLUSIVE: New report details violence at Horizon Juvenile facility in the Bronx

BRONX — Four correction officers were injured in two separate events inside the Horizon Juvenile Facility Monday and Tuesday.

Jail sources tell PIX11 two officers were hurt Tuesday morning breaking up a fight among suspected members of the Bloods gang. The other two were pushed and punched in the face trying to control a group of inmates Monday afternoon.

"We are proud of these officers who ended both incidents safely and swiftly without sustaining any serious injuries to themselves or to the youth involved," a Department of Correction spokesperson told PIX11 News. "Because of work like this, violence at Horizon in November is less than half of what it was when it opened.”

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association plans to release a report Wednesday calling for the city to hire more Youth Development Specialists to replace them inside Horizon.

“I think they’ve hired another 70 youth specialists," Councilman Jumaane WIlliams explained. "So we're getting closer to the 200 number that we're looking for, but a lot of them haven’t been placed.”