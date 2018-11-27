Looking to do some good on Giving Tuesday, but short on time? Now through the end of the year, donating various items takes mere seconds at the Giving Machine in Lincoln Square.
Donate using Giving Machines this holiday season at Lincoln Square
-
‘Candy Converter’ machine in NYC will let you trade in unwanted candy for Reese’s
-
Person falls onto tracks, prompting temporary train delays
-
Bank of America ATM draws a crowd after it starts giving $100 bills by mistake
-
Reese’s created a machine to swap out all the Halloween treats you hate
-
Community rallies around Brooklyn laundromat owner after landlord kicks him out
-
-
Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races
-
‘It’s a piece of my soul’: Union Square artists worried they’ll be forced out due to rising rents
-
Bronx students now grow 25,000 pounds of produce in old science lab
-
Election Day incentives: Get FREE Shake Shack fries, coffee and more
-
These 142 Kmart and Sears stores are closing soon
-
-
Crash temporarily closes all NJ-bound Lincoln Tunnel lanes
-
2 arrests made in shooting death of 17-year-old girl from Jersey City
-
Mom creates job opportunities for young adults on the autism spectrum