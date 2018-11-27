Bronx man who killed his brother for waking him up gets 10 years

CASTLE HILL, The Bronx —A Bronx man who fatally stabbed his younger brother was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Dennis Martinez, 53, woke up on March 4, 2016 because his brother, Jorge Montanez, was making noise, court documents show. They argued in their Castle Hill Houses apartment and then Martinez stabbed his 36-year-old brother in the chest, back and right leg.

“The defendant killed his brother because the victim was being loud and woke him up,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “Now the defendant will serve 10 years in prison for a senseless crime.”

Martinez told police a group of men had attacked his brother. He said he’d tried to help him, but was stabbed in the leg.

Martinez will also face five years of post-release supervision.