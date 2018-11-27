A pair of Adidas shoes could be key in finding missing 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for shoes belonging to a missing 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.

The FBI said Saturday Hania Aguilar owned distinctive shoes that her kidnapper could have tried to get rid of.

The shoes are white Adidas sneakers with colorful stitching on the back heel.

Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park. Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

What happened

A Spanish-speaking woman and man told a 911 operator that a man stole the SUV, which had been left running, with a child inside, according to a CNN translation.

The FBI, after talking with people at the mobile home park, described the girl’s abduction this way: “A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.”

Hania is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers, according to the FBI, which is investigating the case with the Lumberton police.

Authorities have no reason to think Hania knew her abductor, they said Wednesday afternoon. The girl’s family is cooperating with the investigation, they said.

Lumberton is in southeastern North Carolina, near Interstate 95, and is about 95 miles from Raleigh.