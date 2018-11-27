15-year-old girl shot near Bronx playground

THE BRONX — A 15-year-old girl was shot near a Bronx playground on Tuesday night, officials said.

The teen was shot at Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street, near Playground 174, around 8:30 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made.

The teen is not likely to die, police said. She was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

