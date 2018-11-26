Woman whose burned body was found by teens in SI park is ID’d

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — A woman whose burned body was discovered by teenagers at Long Pond Park over the weekend was identified by police Monday.

Yelena Rabkina, 30, was the woman was found inside a wooded area near Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street around 1 p.m. Sunday by a 13-year-old boy and his friends, police said. Her body was badly burned and only partially clothed.

Rabkina lived in Staten Island, about 12 miles from Long Pond Park, according to police.

Police have said little else about Rabkina’s death, but local Ronnie Ribaudo told PIX11 detectives said the woman’s body was there for about two weeks.

“I told them I saw a white pickup truck, a Cherokee or a Ford Expedition,” Ribaudo said.

Neighbors said the area is usually very quiet. There are a lot of kids who live in the area.

“It’s devastating. It’s sickening to know this is happening here or anywhere,” said local Josetta Ribaudo. “I feel terrible for the victim and the family.”

The medical examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).