Video shows rodents running around Manhattan Just Salad location

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — There’s an ‘A’ Sanitary Grade sign displayed in the window of a Manhattan Just Salad location, but video posted to Facebook Monday shows at least four rodents running around the store.

The rodents were spotted at the Rockefeller Center location. Just Salad CEO and Founder Nick Kenner said the issue happened while the store was closed over the Thanksgiving weekend, so employees did not “notice the issue in a timely matter.”

“This location is underground in a concourse area prone to mice activity,” he said. “Rodent activity has been a struggle for the concourse area in general.”

The location will be closed at the end of December, Kenner said. Just Salad will open a new location around the corner in an above ground “clean environment” at 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

“We have never had this type of issue at any other location in our 10+ years in business and have A’s at every single location,” Kenner said.