US officials say 69 migrants arrested in clash at border with Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan says 69 migrants were arrested on the California side of the border after trying to cross from Tijuana to the U.S. during a confrontation where agents fired tear gas.

He says nearly 1,000 people rushed vehicle lanes and went around the border crossing to try to get into the U.S. on Sunday. He says some threw rocks and bottles at U.S. agents, but there was no report of violence Monday.

McAleenan says the Border Patrol’s use of force policy allows agents to use tear gas, but the incident would be reviewed. He said the “dangerous situation” was resolved without serious injury.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said that 98 migrants were being deported after they tried to breach the U.S. border.

Mexico is pledging to shore up security near its border with the United States.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said Sunday it would immediately deport those who tried to “violently” enter the U.S. from Tijuana.

U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico Sunday to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.

More than 5,000 Central American migrants have been camped out for more than a week at a sports complex in Tijuana awaiting an opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.