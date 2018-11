Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Those opposed to Amazon opening a headquarters in Long Island City plan to protest on Monday.

Despite a rainy forecast, the gathering “Protect Queens #NoAmazonNYC” is expected to take place at Court Square Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

The group’s Facebook event states that “the heartbeat of Queens is the working class and immigrants, not billionaires.”

Among protestors' concerns are that Amazon’s presence could displace existing residents.