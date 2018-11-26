Police search for shooter after man fatally shot in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police are investigating the death of a man, who was found fatally shot in Central Islip Monday morning.

The man was found dead shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Suffolk Avenue and Church Street, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).