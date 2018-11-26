NJ racetrack continues sports betting lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey racetrack that led the push to overturn a federal sports betting ban isn’t giving up in its attempt to get monetary damages from the sports leagues that opposed the effort.

Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, places the first bet at the William Hill Sports Book at Monmouth Park as it opens and welcomes public to place first legal sports bets on June 14, 2018 in Oceanport, New Jersey. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for William Hill Race & Sports Bar )

A state horse racing association claims in legal filings that Monmouth Park was improperly prevented from implementing sports betting by a judge’s order in 2014.

The Supreme Court allowed states to pursue sports gambling this year.

The New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association wants the payment of a $3.4 million bond the leagues posted in 2014.

The association also wants roughly $140 million in damages, which it claims is lost revenue between 2014 and this year.

A federal judge rejected that argument this month, but last week the association appealed the ruling.