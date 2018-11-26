Man stabs brother, sets fire to Suffolk County house while parents are home: police

DIX HILLS, N.Y. — A man stabbed his brother in the neck then set a fire inside a house while their parents were home on Monday, according to Suffolk County police.

An altercation between brothers, ages 30 and 32, ended with the younger man allegedly stabbing his older brother.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The 30-year-old then set fire to the home on Northwood Court, police said.

The men’s parents were home at the time, according to police, who said they were not physically harmed but the mother was taken to the hospital for stress-related reasons.

Officers used a Taser on the 30-year-old while attempting to take him into custody, police said.

He was hospitalized, as is routine when a Taser is used, police added.

FAMILY FUED: Suffolk PD says a 30 year old man stabbed his brother in the neck, then set the house on fire in #DixHills Mom and Dad were home at the time. Police had to use a taser to get the 30 year old in custody. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/69KeSwlMc3 — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) November 26, 2018