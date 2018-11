WOODSIDE, Queens — A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Queens, the NYPD said Monday morning.

The 49-year-old man was shot shortly before 4:30 a.m. outside of a Duane Reade, located near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 60th Street in the Woodside section of Queens.

Police did not immediately release any suspect or victim information. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.