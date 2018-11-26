Historic New Rochelle mansion destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A historic mansion owned by the city and in the middle of a renovation was destroyed by a fire Monday evening.

“It was fully involved on arrival heavy fire and crews went right to work,” said Fire Chief Andy Sandor.

The city owns the historic Wildcliff Mansion. It hasn’t been used since the early 2000s and was not connected to a gas line, raising questions about exactly how this happened.

Built in 1852 by famed architect Alexander Davis in the Gothic Revival-style, the mansion was gifted to the city of New Rochelle in the 1940s.

“A couple of not-for-profits, it was a petting zoo, it was a theater company, it’s had many lives,” said Susan Reider, with the city of New Rochelle.

She said the goal before this fire was to bring the space back to life once again as something for use by people who enjoyed the adjacent Hudson Park and nearby marina.

“We did a custom new slate roof, custom windows built on site for significant amounts of money spent, so that the building could have a future use,” Reider said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.