Heavy rain, snow wreaks havoc on air travel across country

NEW YORK -- Rain and snow snarled air travel across the country Sunday and Monday.

The rush of post-Thanksgiving travelers felt the brunt of the delays and cancellations.

Snow wreaked havoc on the Midwest and Chicago was hit particularly hard.

As the storm system moved east, the delays and cancellations cascaded to the East Coast.

The Praznowski family was stuck in New York City after two different flights to O'Hare Airport were cancelled.

"We were supposed to depart on Sunday," Charlie Praznowski said. "And then we got pushed to Monday and then rescheduled for Tuesday."

The family was looking for a hotel room after they found out they would need to stay in New York another night.

"It added a little bit of a stress at the end of the holiday," Kristin Praznowski said.

As the rain picked up Monday afternoon, delays at New York area airports grew. Terri Cotton was trying to get from LaGuardia Airport to Little Rock, Arkansas. "We didn't expect it all until we got here and they told us that it had been cancelled due to weather," she said.

According to the website Flight Aware, as of late afternoon Monday, roughly 2400 flights had been cancelled across the country.