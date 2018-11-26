Heavy afternoon rain could cause flooding, snarl rush-hour commute in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Afternoon storms are expected to dump heavy rainfall across the tri-state area, snarling the rush-hour commute and possibly causing flooding.

An area of low pressure worked its way north along the eastern seaboard Monday, bringing another round of rain following a wet weekend.

A flash flood watch is in effect through late Monday night for much New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties in New York, and parts of northeast New Jersey.

A coastal flood warning has also been issued for northern Queens, northern Nassau County, northwestern Suffolk County, and southern Westchester, New Haven and Fairfield counties.

A flash flood watch is currently in effect now until 1am. Please be careful when outside throughout the rest of the day. Follow @NotifyNYC for any weather updates and other warnings! pic.twitter.com/Pq8ALwBqwe — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 26, 2018

People in these areas can expect rain to develop Monday afternoon, coming down heavy at times.

Total rain accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Temperatures will be slightly higher than in recent days, with a high of 52 in the city, and low 50s in the suburbs expected.

Monday night will be rainy early, followed by gradual clearing and a low temperature of 42 in the city, and low 40s in the suburbs.