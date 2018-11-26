Heavy afternoon rain could cause flooding, snarl rush-hour commute in tri-state area

NEW YORK — Afternoon storms are expected to dump heavy rainfall across the tri-state area, snarling the rush-hour commute and possibly causing flooding.
An area of low pressure worked its way north along the eastern seaboard Monday, bringing another round of rain following a wet weekend.
A flash flood watch is in effect through late Monday night for much New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties in New York, and parts of northeast New Jersey.
A coastal flood warning has also been issued for northern Queens, northern Nassau County, northwestern Suffolk County, and southern Westchester, New Haven and Fairfield counties.
People in these areas can expect rain to develop Monday afternoon, coming down heavy at times.
Total rain accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Temperatures will be slightly higher than in recent days, with a high of 52 in the city, and low 50s in the suburbs expected.
Monday night will be rainy early, followed by gradual clearing and a low temperature of 42 in the city, and low 40s in the suburbs.