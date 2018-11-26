Harlem families fight for heat, hot water after ‘terrible’ holiday weekend; federal official says she is moving into NYCHA to feel the pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — New York City Housing Authority Residents are struggling without heating and the Housing and Urban Development regional director said she's intending to stay in a NYCHA apartment to see first hand what tenants go through.

Sugar Loving lives in the Washington Houses in Harlem with her son Sal who has cerebral palsy. Loving says her son struggles to stay warm, especially at night.

“He has three blankets. He’s still cold. NYCHA get it together,” Loving said.

Loving says she has not had heat or hot water since the day before Thanksgiving. It ruined her holiday.

HUD Regional Rirector Lynne Patton says she is exploring staying in a NYCHA apartment, until the heat and hot water is fixed across the city.

Loving says she would be happy to have her.

“They would get a better understanding of the 13 degrees, no heat feeling inside,” said Loving.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News they are checking into Loving’s complaints.

