Bank of America ATM draws a crowd after it starts giving $100 bills by mistake

HOUSTON, Texas (WGHP) — One ATM in Harris County became pretty popular after customers realized the machine was mixing up bills.

According to authorities, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the malfunction just after midnight Monday morning. Witnesses told KTRK that the Bank of America ATM was giving out $100 bills instead of $20s.

KTRK reports cars started lining up at the bank off Farm to Market Road 1960 and Interstate 45.

When deputies showed up, however, customers decided they didn’t need to withdraw cash after all.

In a statement, Bank of America said, "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."