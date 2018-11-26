Pedestrian killed, 6 others injured in Manhattan when driver loses control of van while parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINATOWN, Manhattan —One person was killed and six others were injured Monday night when a driver lost control, police said.

The driver, 70, was parallel parking on Forsyth Street near Canal Street around 7 p.m. when the seven people were hit, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was backing up and the 2015 Toyota jumped the curb.

A fruit cart was also hit, police officials said.

Four of the people injured were taken to local hospitals, officials said. Two of them are in critical condition.

The driver and a woman who was also in the Toyota stayed at the scene, officials said. The driver has a valid license.

Identifying information on the victims is not yet available. It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

Police have asked people to avoid the area and expect heavy delays.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.