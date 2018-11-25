Woman’s body found in park near Staten Island school

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — Police found a woman’s body in Long Pond Park on Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The woman was found unconscious inside a wooded area near Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street around 1 p.m., police said.

She has not yet been identified.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

