BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman was grazed by a bullet as she got out of a livery cab in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

She was struck in the face as she exited at Livonia Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The woman got back into the livery cab and was taken to a local hospital by the driver, police officials said.

She is not seriously injured.

No other information as immediately available.