CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — A woman was shot and killed at her Bronx apartment Saturday night, police said.

At about 9:45 p.m., police responded to a call of an assault at an apartment along Grand Concourse.

When they arrived, police found a 45-year-old woman lying inside the apartment with a gunshot to her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman. No arrests have been made.