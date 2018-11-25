Man shot during attempted robbery on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police are looking for the man accused of shooting another man during an attempted robbery on Long Island.

On Saturday, police said the 40-year-old victim was walking along Baldwin Road near Oak Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. when another man approached him, asking for money.

When the victim said he didn’t have money, the man pulled out a long wooden gun and shot the victim in the leg before fleeing into nearby backyards, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury.

The alleged attacker is described to be 25 to 27 years old and about 150 pounds with dreadlocks in his hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.