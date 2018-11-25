Funeral Tuesday for 5-year-old NY boy killed on Thanksgiving

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a 5-year-old New York boy who died after his father accidentally backed into him in a driveway on Thanksgiving.

Hamburg Village Police say James Walsh died at a hospital after he was hit at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mayor Tom Moses offered public condolences while appearing at the village’s Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.

The child’s parents issued a statement saying James was born on Christmas and they know he is with Jesus. They expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

The family will receive friends at the Watermark Wesleyan Church on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held there at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.