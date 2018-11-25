Family of man killed in Brooklyn construction accident say site was unsafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The heartbroken family of 44-year-old Over Paredes alongside Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are calling for a full investigation into the death of the Newark father of four.

“I saw that he was dying,” said Pierre Paredes, the son of the victim through a translator. “This could’ve been avoided.”

Mr. Paredes was working at the 859 Myrtle Avenue construction site in Brooklyn with two of his sons when he was crushed to death by falling debris the day before Thanksgiving.

The son said at a press conference that he pulled his father out from under a metal wall that fell on him - he claims- because of the high winds.

According to the son, no one should’ve been on the roof working that day.

“On the day of the incident, the crane operators had reportedly refused to use the crane because of high winds,” said Mr. Adams. “We want to make sure that this wasn’t a way of circumventing a decision by the crane operators.”

At issue – whether or not crane operators warned supervisors that it was too dangerous to work.

The contractor for the site, Empire ID Construction, couldn’t be reached for comment - but the Department of Buildings has issued a stop work order on this site.

The Department of Buildings issued this statement:

“DOB inspectors responded to the scene at 859 Myrtle Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, November 21, after receiving reports of a construction related accident. Upon arrival, DOB investigators determined that a wall panel was being carried by a fork lift when it tipped over and landed on a worker, resulting in a fatality. As a result of the accident, DOB has issued a violation to the general contractor for a failure to safeguard the construction site, and also a full stop work order for the site. DOB may issue additional enforcement actions related to this incident following the conclusion of the larger investigation.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.