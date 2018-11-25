4 buildings evacuated following small explosion on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Four Upper West Side buildings were evacuated Sunday evening following a small explosion, fire officials said.

The call initially came in as an electrical fire at 2465 Broadway, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The evacuated buildings are all commercial.

Fire officials believe there’s elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building, officials said.

Glass from 1st-floor windows is all over the street.

The FDNY and Con Edison are shutting down all gas and electrics.

Broadway was closed between West 90th Street and West 92nd Street. People are advised to expect emergency vehicles and heavy traffic in the area.