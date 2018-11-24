Thieves take man’s wallet, use his card in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Authorities are searching for the alleged thieves who spent over $170 after taking a man’s wallet in the Bronx.

On Nov. 7, a 37-year-old man entered the train station along River Avenue and East 161st Street in Concourse at about 2:30 a.m., said police.

As he was boarding a northbound D train, he realized he left his wallet on the bench, said cops.

When he tried to exit as the train doors were closing, police say the victim saw an unknown man take the wallet.

Later that morning, an unknown woman made a transaction of $173.13 with the victim’s EBT card inside a supermarket, according to cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.