New documentary follows one man’s walking journey through every block of NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The documentary is called "The World Before Your Feet," and is about someone who set out to walk every block of New York City.

Sound boring? Not at all, according to audience members.

“I’d done a lot of walking around New York City,” Matt Green, the man at the center of the documentary, told PIX11 News. “It coalesced as an idea.”

Meet Matt Green, an urban nomad who vowed to walk every single block of New York City. The 8,000 mile trek took him six years.

“You can just look around, walking, and learn about the world around you,” Green said.

A little more than two years into his journey, filmmaker Jeremy Workman begin tagging along, trying to document all that Green encountered. Then Garnette Cadogen joined in the walk.

“The kindness of strangers, that’s what I learned,” Cadogen told PIX11 News. “People were very kind along the way."

Actor Jesse Eisenberg heard about the project and thought, why not be executive producer?

“The real creativity in the movie is the subject of the movie,” Jesse Eisenberg, actor and executive producer, told PIX11 News.

At sold out shows at the Quad, audiences got to join in a Q&A.

“I like the concept of someone doing this,” Debbie Borenstein, a moviegoer, said. “And the editing was really good."

“It’s the little kid in all of us,” Frank Silverstein, another moviegoer, told PIX11 News. “And he gets to continue as an adult."

As for his next project, Green is open to your suggestions. You can reach him on his website here.