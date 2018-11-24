Man stabbed, robbed in Times Square subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police say a man was stabbed during a robbery in the subway station under New York's Times Square.

The New York Police Department is looking for suspects after the assault around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were told that an 18-year-old man was on a staircase when a group of young men approached and assaulted him. One of the assailants pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the torso. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The attackers took his coat and book bag.

Police have released edited surveillance video showing seven men filing into the subway station and, later, one of them picking up a bag and coat at the top of a stairway. The video doesn't show the attack itself.

Police say the attackers appear to be between 17 to 25-years-old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).