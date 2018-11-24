Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend at Bronx apartment

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police have arrested the man accused of killing his girlfriend inside their Bronx apartment on Halloween.

Robert Wuria, 53, was arrested in connection to the death of Ruth Capece on Oct. 31.

Capece, 52, was found unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma inside her Fordham Manor residence at about 4:30 p.m., said police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigation, Wuria was taken into custody, police announced Friday.

He faces charges of murder and manslaughter.