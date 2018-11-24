Hundreds of Boy Scouts visit houses of worship on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Hundreds of Boy Scouts visited houses of worship Friday for the 22nd Annual Ten Commandments Hike.

Over 250 scouts and their families gathered in New Hyde Park to take part in the hike, which teaches faith and acceptance of all religions and cultures.

This year’s participants visited six houses of worship and learned about each congregation’s history as religious leaders discussed the Ten Commandments.

The 22-year long tradition takes place every Black Friday, and PIX11 videographer Keith Lopez was there.